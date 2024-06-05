VANCOUVER
    • Homicide under investigation in Vancouver's Chinatown

    Homicide under investigation in Vancouver's Chinatown
    A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

    Police said in a news release they were called at about 3:30 a.m. about a man in medical distress on Union Street near Main Street. When a team of first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had been stabbed.

    "Despite attempts by first responders to save his life, the 32-year-old victim died before he could be taken to hospital," the Vancouver Police Department's statement said.

    Police said no arrests have been made and investigators are expected to be in the area throughout the day to collect evidence.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken between midnight and 3:30 a.m. is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

