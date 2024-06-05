University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
School administrators met with the encampment leaders last week, and left their final meeting Friday with "a feeling of cautious optimism," UVic vice-presidents Elizabeth Croft and Kristi Simpson said in a statement Tuesday night.
However, the mood has soured between the two sides in the days since.
"Since Friday, members of the encampment have engaged in intimidating behaviour and disrupted operations at our campus Starbucks twice, and disrupted high-school graduation ceremonies at the Jamie Cassels Centre," the school administrators said.
"These actions have made many members of the university and broader community feel unsafe. For this reason, we do not feel that constructive and productive conversations with People’s Park UVic are possible or in the best interest of our broader campus community at this time."
'Protests are meant to be disruptive'
A spokesperson for the encampment disputed the administration's claims Wednesday, telling CTV News the group left Friday's negotiations feeling anything but optimistic.
"For the third time in a row, we went to a meeting with university administration hoping that we would be met with genuine engagement and open-faith dialogue," the UVic student, who asked not to be identified for fear of academic repercussions, said on behalf of the protesters.
"We hoped to work together to build a better university together, one whose investments are genocide-free," the spokesperson added. "Protests are meant to be disruptive. We have learned in our university courses that effective protests for human rights disrupt the status quo. That is their point."
The encampment was erected by students on May 1 and has since grown to include some staff and faculty, as well as demonstrators from outside the campus community.
The demonstrators contend that the administration is using recent events as an excuse to end negotiations with the group, noting that students have been disrupting business at the campus Starbucks since the war began in October without any intervention from the school.
"The university administration has instead ignored us for months, so it is surprising and disingenuous to now hear that we must immediately refrain from protesting," the group told the vice-presidents in a statement shared with CTV News.
"We urge you to seriously engage with what we are asking of you instead of unleashing more unfounded attacks to paint us as unreasonable and violent."
Last month, Saanich police arrested a man on campus after he was allegedly threatening people inside an academic centre for Indigenous students. University president Kevin Hall said the man had set up a tent at the school and was "showing signs of substance use" that required medical response from campus security and paramedics.
In a statement, Hall accused encampment members of hindering the emergency response.
In a separate letter to encampment participants, the university demanded an end to acts of vandalism and intimidation, "along with demonstrations or activities that disrupt campus operations."
Croft and Simpson said the school was waiting for "confirmation in writing" from the People’s Park UVic members that such actions would cease. Only then would the school resume negotiations to discuss the protesters' demands, they said.
"We know that many individuals in the encampment are also members of the campus community and have expressed their passionate beliefs about the atrocities happening in Gaza," Croft and Simpson said.
"We join them in calling for an urgent cessation of violence against all civilians. However, these beliefs do not give anyone permission to commit acts of vandalism or infringe on the rights of others on our campus," the statement continued.
"Anyone engaging in these activities will be held accountable and the university is prepared to take necessary steps to protect the safety of all members of the university community."
Protesters have vowed to remain encamped on the university's central quad until UVic leaders agree to their demands, including divestment from companies and entities they accuse of complicity in the ongoing war.
"We are available to continue our negotiations whenever the administration is willing," the group said.
