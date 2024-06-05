VANCOUVER
    • Specialist for children with clubfoot, hip dysplasia recruited to Royal Columbian Hospital

    Royal Columbian Hospital is seen in New Westminster, B.C., in 2019.
    A new pediatric orthopedic surgeon has been recruited at Royal Columbian Hospital, according to Fraser Health.

    The organization said the specialist is expected to start seeing patients in early July.

    "We are delighted to partner with this new physician and look forward to expanding our support for patients and their families very soon," Fraser Health told CTV News Vancouver in a statement.

    It added that it will continue to work with BC Children’s Hospital, should specialized case care be required.

    In March, parents in the Fraser Health region learned their doctor, Dr. Magdalena Tarchala — a paediatric orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon — would no longer be working at the clinic at Royal Columbian Hospital.

    Dr. Tarchala cared for thousands of children born with clubfoot or hip dysplasia. 

