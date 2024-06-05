VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.

    Police were called to the intersection of the highway and Trunk Road, where investigators say the man was trying to run westbound in a crosswalk when he was struck by a grey Honda Civic heading south.

    The victim was treated by paramedics and firefighters at the scene and transported to hospital in serious condition, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a statement.

    "Investigators continue to collect evidence to piece together the circumstances leading to this collision," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said.

    Anyone with information, including dash-cam video from the scene, is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News