Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of the highway and Trunk Road, where investigators say the man was trying to run westbound in a crosswalk when he was struck by a grey Honda Civic heading south.

The victim was treated by paramedics and firefighters at the scene and transported to hospital in serious condition, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a statement.

"Investigators continue to collect evidence to piece together the circumstances leading to this collision," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam video from the scene, is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.