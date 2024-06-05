6 suspects arrested, drugs and cash seized after months-long trafficking investigation: RCMP

Multiple suspects were arrested and drugs and cash were seized by police in B.C.'s Lower Mainland following a months-long investigation into a trafficking operation.

Coquitlam RCMP shared details about their investigation Wednesday, explaining the project kicked off in late 2022 in an effort to target "several known drug traffickers" allegedly working in the Tri-Cities.

Between December 2023 and May 2024, police conducted multiple search warrants in Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey. As a result of those warrants, six suspects aged 28 to 35 were arrested. They've all been released pending charge approval.

Police also seized about $150,000 in Canadian and American cash along with suspected cocaine and benzodiazepine during their searches.

"The proactive enforcement by Coquitlam’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section resulted in a significant disruption to criminal activity by removing drugs and preventing them from entering our communities," said Insp. Aaron Lloyd in a news release.

"The Coquitlam RCMP is committed to reducing community harm by targeting drug traffickers that prey on the vulnerable for their own personal gain."