'The time to prepare is now': Officials brace for a hot summer in B.C.

While mild – and in some cases damp – weather may be persisting in parts of B.C., the next extreme heat event could arrive as early as next week, according to a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

During an update Friday on the province’s heat preparedness strategy for the summer, Armel Castellan said temperatures are forecast to significantly rise towards the first weekend of June, signalling the start of what’s expected to be another record-hot season.

“Prepare for the start of the summer next weekend and a drier June,” Castellan said.

While providing a seasonal outlook, Castellan emphasized that he can’t confirm whether the province will see another heat event of note, like the deadly 2021 heat dome that shattered temperature records and was linked to more than 600 deaths in B.C.

“But it’s pretty obvious to the modelling—globally and locally—that we’re looking at a likely warmer than normal summer period,” he said, singling out Haida Gwaii and parts of the Vancouver Island as places that may see near-normal temperatures. “Strong heat events may be more of an interior issue.”

Speaking at the same news conference Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “the time to prepare is now.”

The province is doing so through two new initiatives aimed at supporting residents with lower incomes, as well as those who are at higher risk of extreme heat illness, like seniors.

Expanding the free portable AC program

Energy Minister Josie Osbourne announced Friday that the province is tripling a program launched last year with BC Hydro to provide free portable air conditioners to low-income and high-risk individuals.

In 2023, the B.C. government provided $10 million to purchase of up to 8,000 free air conditioners for low income and vulnerable people over three years. So far, the province says 6,000 people have benefited.

“We know that there’s more work that needs to be done,” Osbourne said, revealing an additional $20 million dollars is being injected into the program. That’s expected to help another 19,000 more eligible households to access a free AC unit. BC Hydro expects the program will provide more than 28,000 AC units in total.

Helping long-term care providers protect residents

Health Minister Adrian Dix says more action is also needed to protect residents in BC Housing units, as well as long-term care homes.

“More than 99 per cent of the people who lost their lives in 2021 were above age 50,” Dix noted during the news conference.

That’s why the province is giving $6 million to the BC Care Providers and Association’s EquipCare BC program. Dix says the grant will go towards installing air conditioning, blinds and electrical upgrades necessary to protect seniors from the impacts of extreme heat and poor air quality caused by wildfires.

Learning from past mistakes

A report released in February by Vancouver Coastal Health's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly made 17 recommendations about responding to health risks linked to extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and droughts.

The report recommends updating municipal and provincial building codes, bylaws and rental standards to require cooling features such as air conditioning in new buildings and enable modifications to existing homes.

A survey in Vancouver found temperatures of more than 31 C inside some homes in the summers of 2021, 2022 and 2023, the study said. Temperatures that high are considered dangerous, particularly for people who are already susceptible to heat-related illness.

“We think that this really does show a concern that overall, our housing in our region is not really prepared for the changing climate that we're seeing,” Schwandt said.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk