Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say propositioned a 12-year-old girl for sex in East Vancouver last month.

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department released a composite sketch of man who allegedly approached the young girl in front of a school in the area of Princess Avenue and East Pender Street on the afternoon of Nov. 29.

According to a police statement, the suspect told the girl he wanted to pay her for sex, and left when she declined. Adults at the school called police after the child told them about the encounter.

“This young girl did the right thing by immediately telling a trusted adult,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

“Although there is no allegation of a physical assault, a man offering to pay a young girl for sex is concerning. We would like to identify him to help us determine if he is a risk to youth in the area.”

The suspect is described 6-foot-tall Aboriginal man with a heavy build. He has missing teeth and speaks with a lisp. He was wearing red plaid jacket over a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who recognized the man or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives with the VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-2634 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).