Trial for Langley woman accused of killing 7-year-old daughter begins
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 10:44AM PDT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 2:49PM PDT
Aaliyah Rosa is shown in this undated image. She died at the age of seven on July 22, 2018.
VANCOUVER -- The trial for a Langley woman accused of killing her seven-year-old daughter is scheduled to begin Monday in New Westminster Supreme Court.
Kerry Ann Lewis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa. The little girl was found dead in a Langley home on July 22, 2018.
Lewis was also found at the scene and was treated for unspecified medical issues. The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder nearly a month later. That charge was upgraded in early 2019.
The trial is scheduled for 22 days.
This is a developing story. More to come.