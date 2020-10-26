VANCOUVER -- The trial for a Langley woman accused of killing her seven-year-old daughter is scheduled to begin Monday in New Westminster Supreme Court.

Kerry Ann Lewis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa. The little girl was found dead in a Langley home on July 22, 2018.

Lewis was also found at the scene and was treated for unspecified medical issues. The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder nearly a month later. That charge was upgraded in early 2019.

The trial is scheduled for 22 days.

This is a developing story. More to come.