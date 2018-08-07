

A seven-year-old girl who was found dead in a Langley, B.C. apartment last month was remembered at her funeral Tuesday.

Aaliyah Rosa died July 22. Police have provided few details on the circumstances, but said there was enough evidence to determine her death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, a crowd sporting her favourite colours – pink and purple – remembered Aaliyah as a bubbly and animated young girl.

"She was vibrant, beautiful, she was lively," said Marni Campbell, Aaliyah's Girl Guides advisor, adding that she'd been friendly and curious, if a bit wild.

"When we were cookie selling and they were $5 a box, Aaliyah would walk up to the door and say, 'Two boxes for $10.' And she sold two boxes every time," Marni said.

"Entrepreneur right from the start. She knew what she wanted and went for it."

She said those who knew the girl were devastated by her death: "There are no words… We loved her so much."

Her pastor, Bill Ashbee, said it was a tough service for those who knew her and remember her free spirit.

"Support (her father) Steve in remembering Aaliyah, a beautiful, beautiful bright spot in so many people's lives," he said.

While those who knew her wait for answers on what happened, the pastor said he's not sure any explanation will ever be enough.

The investigation into Aaliyah's death is active and ongoing, Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday.

"Our investigators are pressing on, gathering the evidence, putting together the package, and we hope to have answers for the public soon," he said.

He said few investigations have received such an outpouring from the public, and that IHIT thanks those who have come forward. They're asking those who know something and have not yet spoken to investigators to do so.

IHIT said previously that a 36-year-old woman is involved in some way, and that she was receiving medical treatment. They have not said how the woman and child are connected other than that they knew each other.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been approved.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst