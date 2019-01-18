Death of Aaliyah Rosa: Langley mother's murder charge upgraded
Aaliyah Rosa is shown in this undated image. She died at the age of seven on July 22, 2018.
Published Friday, January 18, 2019
The charge for a Langley woman accused of murdering her seven-year-old daughter last year has been upgraded.
The Surrey Provincial Court Registry tells CTV News that 36-year-old Kerry-Ann Lewis is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter.
Aaliyah Rosa died in July last year. The girl was found inside a rented apartment near 200th Street and 68th Avenue.
She was the subject of a custody battle at the time, but few other details have been released.
An injured Lewis was also found at the scene. She was arrested and charged nearly a month later with second-degree murder.