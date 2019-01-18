

CTV Vancouver





The charge for a Langley woman accused of murdering her seven-year-old daughter last year has been upgraded.

The Surrey Provincial Court Registry tells CTV News that 36-year-old Kerry-Ann Lewis is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter.

Aaliyah Rosa died in July last year. The girl was found inside a rented apartment near 200th Street and 68th Avenue.

She was the subject of a custody battle at the time, but few other details have been released.

An injured Lewis was also found at the scene. She was arrested and charged nearly a month later with second-degree murder.