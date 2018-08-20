

CTV Vancouver





Nearly a month after seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley, B.C. home, her mother has been charged with her murder.

Few details about what happened to Rosa have been made public since her body was discovered at a 68 Avenue apartment the night of July 22, but the disturbing crime sent shockwaves through her community.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced one count of second-degree murder has been approved against little girl's mother, 36-year-old Kerryann Lewis.

"This was a tragic case that shocked the community," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement. "We hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family."

Rosa's cause of death has still not been released, but IHIT took conduct of the case immediately and said early on that investigators had a strong indication of what had happened to her.

The homicide team described Rosa's killing as an "isolated incident," and said the public was never at risk.

Neighbours told CTV News they heard a woman screaming at the apartment complex hours before officers found Rosa dead, but it's unclear if the incidents are related.

While responding to the murder, police said a 36-year-old woman was taken for treatment of an unspecified medical issue.

Though Rosa’s mother has already been charged, IHIT is continuing to investigate, and asked anyone who has information on the case but hasn’t spoken with police to come forward.

Rosa was remembered at a funeral service earlier this month, where loved ones wore her favourite colours, pink and purple, and described the youngster as a bubbly and free-spirited child who touched many lives.