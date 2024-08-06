VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say

    Police shared images of the two suspects captured on the store's surveillance cameras. (Kamloops RCMP) Police shared images of the two suspects captured on the store's surveillance cameras. (Kamloops RCMP)
    Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.

    The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., Kamloops RCMP said in a news release, describing the truck as "a dark Chevy extended cab Silverado pickup with an Alberta plate."

    The vehicle was found on fire "a short time later" on Highway 5A in Knutsford, according to police.

    "Thankfully, local residents were able to extinguish the fire prior to it spreading," police said in the release.

    The suspects were not found at the scene of the vehicle fire, and police said they believe a "secondary vehicle" was involved in the crime.

    "Video surveillance obtained from Lululemon shows two suspects wearing high-vis clothing and gloves," police said. "If you were in the area or possibly have dash cam footage of this pickup truck and/or a secondary vehicle, please contact Const. Lagrandeur at 250-828-3000."

