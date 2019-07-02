

On this day in 1808, Simon Fraser reached the Pacific Ocean near what is now Vancouver.

The explorer and fur trader is best known for his exploration of the river that now bears his name, and 211 years ago, he reached the Pacific Ocean.

The Canadian Press reports Fraser thought he'd been on the Columbia River. He was actually on a different river, which another explorer later named the Fraser.

He'd been looking for a new transportation route to the Pacific, aided by two Indigenous guides and about two dozen others.

The 36-day, 832-kilometre expedition ranks as one of Canada's greatest, the Canadian Encyclopedia says.

Most accounts of the journey suggest Fraser met and traded with First Nations along the way, and relied on their advice to complete what was a challenging journey by canoe.

However, he was not welcomed by the Musqueam people when he reached the Vancouver area. Simon Fraser University says its namesake opted to retreat back to what is now known as Prince George rather than try to fight.

With files from The Canadian Press, the Canadian Encyclopedia and Simon Fraser University