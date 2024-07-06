B.C. ship and dock foremen issue 72-hour strike notice to employer
A union representing ship and dock foremen in British Columbia has issued 72-hour strike notice against their employer.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says ILWU Local 514 has served a notice of intended strike action against DP World Canada that will begin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The association says ILWU Local 514 served the notice despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board commencing hearings this week to address complaints between it and the union.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement last month that 99 per cent of the nearly 600 longshore foremen who voted were against a "final offer" from the employers association.
Local 514 president Frank Morena said at the time that DP World Canada told them in December it would unilaterally introduce some automation at its rail intermodal yard at the Centerm port in Vancouver.
The union said there were other unresolved issues as well, such as improvements to retirement benefits and certain allowances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died after a vehicle chase, police say
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.
Human remains found wrapped in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC
Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.
Alec Baldwin is about to go on trial in the death of a cinematographer. Here are key things to know
Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," Alec Baldwin is going on trial over her death. Here are the essential things to know.
Escaped inmate found south of Edmonton 1 month later
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
N.B. man denied flight due to tear in passport’s seam
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
Environment Canada issues widespread warnings as intense heatwave settles over B.C.
More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings this morning as a heatwave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Man fined $70K for excavation work that killed salmon eggs on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A man has been fined $70,000 for excavation work he ordered on the Sunshine Coast in November 2021 that led to the death of dozens of salmon eggs.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Edmonton
-
'Dead to me': Alberta transgender teen takes action after being deadnamed in yearbook
He was graduating from high school this summer, ready for life's next chapter, when he opened his yearbook to see that he and other transgender students at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alta., had been deadnamed.
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Calgary
-
Calgarians allowed to water by hand using watering cans, buckets as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
-
Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
-
Heading to the Calgary Stampede? Here's what you need to know
The Calgary Stampede has arrived, with 10 days of western festivities and fun planned throughout the city.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Winnipeg
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
-
Brandon teen charged with impaired driving, car theft
A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Regina
-
Sask. parents raising awareness for youth mental health after teenage son's death
A White City, Sask. family is raising awareness for youth mental health following their son’s death last month.
-
Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
-
Texas coast braces for potential hit by Beryl. Storm is expected to regain hurricane strength
Texas officials Saturday were urging coastal residents to brace for a potential hit by Beryl as the storm is expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Saskatoon
-
-
Parts of northern Sask. under air quality warnings
Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for parts of northern Saskatchewan as wildfire smoke blankets the areas.
-
Toronto
-
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
-
Injunction to keep Toronto's Revue Cinema open extended to October
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
-
Mississauga collision leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make 1 arrest, deploy tear gas after protesters smash windows at McGill
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
-
City of Montreal says painting a house as an ad for Koodo is against the rules
The City of Montreal says the owner of a more than 100-year-old home has violated city rules by allowing it to be painted in neon colours as an ad for telecom company Koodo.
-
Festivalgoers urged to stay hydrated, consume responsibly to avoid heatstroke
With festival season in full swing, festivalgoers are advised to stay hydrated and consume responsibly, as heatstroke and intoxication are among the most frequent paramedic interventions.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.
-
Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
-
Firefighters stop spread of house fire in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
Go fly a kite: East Coast Kite Festival kicks off in Halifax despite rainy start to Saturday
Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, the East Coast Kite Festival still opened with kites of all sizes hitting the skies.
-
How 'ropeless' gear could save North Atlantic right whales
An environmental agency is urging Fisheries and Oceans Canada to release its whale safety gear strategy in the wake of another North Atlantic right whale getting entangled in the Gulf of St. Lawrence – the second such occurrence in the area so far this year.
London
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
-
VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
-
Accessible beach wheelchair program launched in Saugeen Shores
WaterWheels, floating wheelchairs, are now available to use through the day at certain beaches in Saugeen Shores.
Kitchener
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
-
Teen charged after pointing firearm, making threats with knife in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 15-year-old they say pointed a firearm at someone before threatening them with a knife.
-
Brantford woman's death considered suspicious
An arrest has been made in the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
ANALYSIS
-
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.