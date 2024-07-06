Driver suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Surrey crash, RCMP say

A single-vehicle crash left a driver with "possible life-threatening injuries" and closed a road for several hours in South Surrey Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m., according to Surrey RCMP, who said they closed the 32nd Avenue Diversion off of Highway 99 in both directions as a result.

"A hydro box has also sustained damage resulting in the traffic lights no longer functioning," reads a statement from Surrey RCMP.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries," police said.

"Due to the serious nature of the collision, 32nd Avenue is expected to be shut down for a considerable period of time and may impact commuters," the statement reads. "Police kindly request that the public plan alternate routes."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video should call police at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-97896, police said.