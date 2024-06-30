New Vancouver sign pops up in Coal Harbour

A new spot to snap a picture popped up in Coal Harbour this weekend, and it’s pretty hard to miss it.

A massive, bright fuchsia “VANCOUVER” sign has been set up in Granville Square Plaza next to Waterfront Station, and it’s already attracting cruise ship tourists and residents looking for a photo-op.

Like the Vancouver sign that came before it, which sat between Canada Place and the Vancouver Convention centre last winter, this one is also temporary.

It’ll be up for the summer as part of Junction Public Market’s season-long takeover of the area, which comprises of a collection of shipping container-stores selling food, drinks and clothing.

Due to the popularity of the original Vancouver sign, city council voted in March to erect a permanent one somewhere in the city.

In response to the new addition, Coun. Peter Meiszner—who brought forward the March motion to keep a Vancouver sign—wrote on social media, “just wait until we get the permanent one” with a winking emoji.

Recommendations for the Vancouver sign’s forever home will be brought to city council sometime later this year. The permanent sign is expected to be installed in time for the 2025 Invictus Games, followed by the FIFA World Cup.