Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP

Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed officers received a report of an assault in progress at a golf course near Marine Way and Byrne Road on Sunday morning.

"Upon arrival, police located numerous golfers that had been involved in the altercation," Cpl. Laura Hirst said in a statement.

"One group of golfers had allegedly almost hit the other group with their ball on several occasions. This began the dispute that quickly turned physical."

Authorities said a woman was pushed to the ground during the ensuing confrontation, and that she suffered minor injuries.

While paramedics were called to the scene, no one had to be transported to hospital.

Hirst said RCMP officers "separated all parties and escorted them off the golf course," then took statements from several witnesses.

The Burnaby detachment said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that it was too early to confirm Tuesday whether any of the golfers involved could face charges.