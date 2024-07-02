'A steal for the international buyer': Whistler mansion listed for $17.9M

A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a "steal for the international buyer" due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.

The resort municipality, the listing notes, is exempt from B.C.'s speculation and vacancy tax, meaning foreign buyers or people who don’t plan on living in the home more than half of the year won't have to pay the additional amount. For this property, the tax for someone who is not a citizen or permanent resident of Canada would be as $358,000. Additionally, Whistler is not subject to new regulations limiting short-term rentals.

"Whistler has become an increasingly popular destination for luxury buyers. A residence such as this draws global attention to the immense value that Whistler has to offer," a media release about the property reads.

The home itself, listed by John Ryan of Whistler Real Estate Corporation, is one of the most expensive on the market. The 7,492-foot mountaintop mansion has 6.5 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. An indoor pool – touted as the longest in any home in Whistler – is listed among the amenities, along with an outdoor hot tub, multiple decks, a "wellness centre," and an elevator.

A 45-foot indoor pool is one of the amenities in a Whislter mansion. Image credit: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company

"Elevated, expansive, and boasting uninterrupted panoramic mountain and valley views, this residence effortlessly merges contemporary design with exceptional craftsmanship to offer resort living like no other," the listing says.

The living room in a Whistler mansion is shown in this photo. Image credit: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company

Located in Sunridge Plateau, the listing says the mansion is within walking distance of Whistler Village and boasts private ski access in the winter.

One of the primary bedrooms in a Whistler mansion is shown in this photo. Image credit: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company

According to BC Assessment, the "typical assessed value" of a detached home in Whistler as of July 1, 2023 was $2,842,000 – a two per cent decrease from the previous year. Whistler has one of the lowest property tax rates in the province.

Based on its assessed value of $8,583,000, an online calculator estimated the annual tax on the property came to $19,447 for 2023.

One of the bathrooms in a Whistler mansion is shown in this photo. Image credit: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company