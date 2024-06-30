B.C.'s Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury Festival

A crowd of around 100,000 people were treated to a surprise appearance from a B.C. star during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.

Burnaby-raised Michael J. Fox joined the band on guitar for two songs Saturday, “Humankind” and “Fix You.”

During an interlude, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed why the actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research has a special place in the band members’ hearts.

“The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future,” he said.

Martin made a reference to an iconic scene from the movie, singing the chorus of Johnny B. Goode over the instrumentals from “Fix You,” as Fox, who starred in the 1985 classic as Marty McFly, strummed along.

“Thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on earth, Michael J. Fox,” the singer added.

Many fans on social media said the performance moved them to tears.

In a social media post Sunday, the 63-year-old said joining Coldplay on stage was “f*cking mind blowing.”