Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say

Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police received a report that an adult man had drowned, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna Fire Department also attended the scene, but crews were unable to recover the man's body. Officers remained on scene awaiting the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team Saturday morning.

While the cause of the man's death has not been confirmed, it does not appear suspicious, police said.

"Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the marina to allow this important work to continue," said Sgt. Laura Pollock, in the release.

"Please keep all marine traffic 100 feet away from the marina and reduce wake in the area."