Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Abbotsford

    A motorcyclist was severely injured after a crash with an SUV on Friday evening, according to Abbotsford police.

    The Abbotsford Police Department says it was called to the intersection of McCallum Road and McDougall Avenue at 7:48 p.m. after reports of a motor vehicle collision.

    At the scene, police say they found the 60-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition and “appearing to have sustained serious injuries.” The man was taken to hospital.

    The driver and occupants of the SUV sustained minor injuries, the department said, adding they remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

    The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services unit of the RCMP investigated the crash site and the APD is continuing to look into the factors that led to the crash. Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision.

    Anyone with dash cam video or information on the crash is asked to call the APD at (604)-859-5225

