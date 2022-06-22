Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information on brazen Richmond shooting

Those with information about a deadly, brazen shooting in Richmond, B.C., could receive thousands of dollars if their tip leads to an arrest and charge.

Crime Stoppers announced its upcoming "crime of the week" is a double homicide that happened earlier this month.

Kevin Allaraj, 23, and Jeevan Saepan, 22, were gunned down in a parkade on Ackroyd Road between Minoru Boulevard and No. 3 Road shortly after 11 a.m. on June 4. Both men died at the scene.

The reward for information, Crime Stoppers said, is up to $5,000 and tipsters will never be asked for their name or have to appear in court.

The information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and linked to gang activity, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Authorities also said a vehicle that was found burning in Surrey, near 114 Street and 96A Avenue, the same day of the shooting is believed to be connected.

Earlier this month, IHIT's Sgt. David Lee said the circumstances of the crime show "a disregard of greater public safety, and that criminal activities cross city boundaries."

Anyone with dash-cam video from the area or information about the incident should call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.8477.