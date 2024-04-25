1 injured after vehicle crashes into downtown Vancouver dental office

One person was injured after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a dental clinic in downtown Vancouver Thursday.

The crash happened around noon at Wall Centre Dental on Hornby Street, and left shattered glass scattered on the sidewalk outside the clinic.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics tended to one person at the scene before transporting the patient to hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if that patient was the driver of the vehicle.

Police and firefighters were also dispatched to the crash site, which was cordoned off with yellow caution tape in the aftermath of the incident.

CTV News has reached out to police for more information, including what might have caused the vehicle to veer onto the sidewalk and into the clinic.