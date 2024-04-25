Hiker airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling into Vancouver Island canyon

A hiker was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after he fell approximately 60 metres into a canyon on Vancouver Island.

First responders, including Comox Valley Search and Rescue volunteers, were called to the banks of the Trent River near Cumberland, B.C., after police and paramedics received a 911 call about a man needing urgent medical assistance at 1:47 p.m.

The Comox Valley RCMP says two emergency response team members were already in the area and responded to the scene, rappelling down into the canyon to assess the man.

"Our emergency response team members undergo extensive training to handle high-risk and diverse emergency situations such as armed standoffs," Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement.

"However, they also have specialized training in various rescue techniques, including rope rescue."

A search and rescue team also rappelled down to the riverbank while an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, according to police.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue says the man was transported in critical condition to a hospital trauma centre on Vancouver Island.

The man remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Inland Island Highway was closed intermittently during the rescue effort.