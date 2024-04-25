Canucks watch party, Richmond Night Market and more happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend

The final weekend of April sees the Canucks in Nashville for Games 3 and 4 of their playoff series against the Predators, plus the opening weekend of the Richmond Night Market and B.C.'s largest Earth Day celebration in Surrey.

Here's a look at some things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Game 3 watch party

While officials have been tight-lipped about the prospect of public, outdoor viewing parties during the Canucks' playoff run, the team's first away game will be shown on the big screen at Rogers Arena Friday afternoon.

The puck drops for Game 3 in Nashville at 4:30 p.m., Pacific Time, and doors to the arena will open 60 minutes beforehand for a ticketed watch party. Admission is $15 and proceeds will benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Richmond Night Market opening weekend

Friday also marks the opening of the Richmond Night Market for its 2024 season. This year's theme is "Summer Sweet Dragon."

"As the sun sets, the Sweet Dragon and night market come alive with over 600 international food options waiting for you to explore, tempting your taste buds with an exotic journey of flavours," organizers say on their website.

The market also features more than 110 retail booths, plus live performances, bouncy castles and carnival games.

Operating hours start at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays through Oct. 14. General admission is $8.50, but children under age 7 and seniors 60 and older can enter for free.

The Richmond Night Market is seen from above in this photo from the attraction's Facebook page. (Facebook.com)

Clean up Gastown

The Gastown Business Improvement Society is holding its annual cleanup party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Volunteers can RSVP to attend through the society's website.

"DJ Joe Pound will be onsite spinning tracks, and Gringo will be serving up tacos," the society says.

"Let's welcome the change of season, and bring the community together to celebrate Earth Day with a clean Gastown. Be a part of the change."

Party for the Planet in Surrey

Head to Surrey's Civic Plaza on Saturday for B.C.'s largest Earth Day celebration.

Admission to "Party for the Planet" is free. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features food trucks, live entertainment, a "sustainable marketplace" of vendors, environmental education, a tomato plant giveaway, activities for kids and more.

Find more information on performers, vendors and activities on the event's website.

Vancouver Opera's 'Carmen'

Vancouver Opera's latest production – Georges Bizet's classic Carmen – opens Saturday at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Described as "one of the most beloved and widely performed works in operatic history," performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, as well as May 2 and May 4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday and on May 5. Tickets can be purchased online.

Run and Ride for Rural Medicine

UBC medical students are hosting a fundraising run this weekend to benefit Hope Air, which provides free travel and accommodations to Canadians who need to travel for medical care far from home.

The "Run and Ride for Rural Medicine" is in its 18th year, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Hope Air during that time, according to organizers.

Runs are being held in Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George on Saturday, and on UBC's Vancouver campus on Sunday. More information can be found on the event's website.