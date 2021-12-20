RCMP make arrest in connection to fatal Metrotown stabbing

Homicide detectives in Burnaby have confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection to a weekend stabbing at Metrotown.

On Monday, officials from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a man who was known to the victim was taken into custody.

Police were called to the busy mall around 11:40 a.m. Sunday following an incident believed to have happend in the parking garage.

Video from the scene shows debris on the floor just inside an entrance to the mall near Walmart.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with stab wounds who was taken to hospital.

However, despite life-saving measures the person succumbed to their injuries.

Police confirmed that following a brief search of the Metrotown area one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Homicide investigators have confirmed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

“This was not a random incident and with his arrest, there are no further risks to the public,” IHIT said in a news release.

Police said they will not be releasing the names of the suspect or victim at this time.

Officials noted that around the time of the homicide, there were several reports of other serious offences taking place in the area.

Police said there were no injuries reported as a result of the incidents, but RCMP and IHIT continue to investigate if they are related to the stabbing.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 and noticed anything suspicious to contact IHIT.

They added that the suspect, who is said to be in his late 30s, was reported to have been running around the Metrotown area.

Anyone with information can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

With files from CTV’s Ian Holliday