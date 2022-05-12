Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property

Spallumcheen, B.C., is seen in this undated image. (Township of Spallumcheen) Spallumcheen, B.C., is seen in this undated image. (Township of Spallumcheen)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener