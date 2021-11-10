Poppy box stolen from A&W restaurant days before Remembrance Day

Vancouver -

Police are investigating after someone snatched a poppy box from an A&W restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., just days before Remembrance Day.

Authorities said the donation box was stolen from the A&W on Boyd Street at around 9 p.m. Monday.

"It's disgraceful and disheartening that someone would steal donations that support our veterans," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release. "If anyone saw who took the donation box, we ask you to reach out to us."

Unfortunately, while the fast food restaurant has a surveillance camera, it was not pointed in the direction of the poppy box, Kumar told CTV News.

Witnesses were also unable to provide a clear suspect description, though they told police they believe the culprit was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities said they believe there may be other customers who were in the A&W and haven't yet spoken with investigators, and asked them to come forward.

Thefts of donation boxes are reported every year around Remembrance Day, but this year appears to be a particularly difficult one for poppy drives. Brenda Knowles, poppy chair at the Whalley Legion Branch 229, told CTV News this week that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges for the annual fundraiser.

Anyone with information on Monday's theft in A&W can contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.