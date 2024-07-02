Grouse Mountain closed again Tuesday after Skyride shutdown stranded hikers

Officials have closed Grouse Mountain for a second day as crews perform maintenance work on the Skyride lift – which was turned off Sunday, leaving some hikers stranded for hours.

While hikers are welcome on the Grouse Grind, they have been warned that they must make their own way down the mountain using the BCMC trail.

The Grouse chalet is also closed, meaning there is no food or water available at the summit.

Adam Rootman, communications director for Grouse Mountain Resort, told CTV News the Skyride tram was shutdown Sunday due to a "system fault" warning.

On social media, some hikers recounted waiting for hours as staff provided them food and beverages.

"On behalf of Grouse Mountain, I just want to apologize to everybody that was on the mountain top," Rootman said Monday. "Safety is our number one concern, so we needed to not operate the tram under these conditions."

Four people had to be helped down the mountain by crews from North Shore Rescue and the District of North Vancouver's fire department, including one hiker with an injured ankle.

Grouse Mountain recently decommissioned one of its two Skyride trams, and is in the process of replacing the remaining one with a new “state-of-the-art” lift system, which is expected to enter the testing phase this fall.

The upgraded lift – which will include 27 eight-person gondola cabins – is expected to open in November.

