Here’s how much more TransLink is charging for fares, effective Canada Day

Public transit users across Metro Vancouver are being charged between 5 and 15 cents more for fares going forward, as TransLink grapples with a massive funding gap.

The new fares took effect Canada Day, though single-zone fares apply to all Monday trips because of holiday pricing.

Under the new pricing scheme, adult single-zone fares are $3.20 for riders using cash and $2.60 for those using a Compass card – an extra 5 cents in all cases.

Adult single-zone monthly passes also increased to $107.30, up $2.40 from the previous price.

Adult three-zone fares are now $6.35 for cash users and $4.90 for Compass users – increases of 15 cents and 10 cents, respectively.

Adult three-zone monthly passes increased by $4.35, up to $193.80. The full list of fare increases is available on the TransLink website.

Some of the updated TransLink fares that took effect July 1, 2024.

Last Week, the company unveiled a series of “efficiency measures” expected to save $90 million per year, including the elimination of 35 jobs and a reduced reliance on third-party contractors.

TransLink also said it would be “increasing fare evasion enforcement” and “reducing ridership development and community initiatives.”

According to TransLink, some of the company’s financial difficulties are the result of fares not keeping up with inflation. There was no annual fare increase in 2020, and hikes have been kept at 2.3 per cent in the years since.

Speaking to reporters this week, TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said the measures go as far as the company can without reducing bus service.

"We’ve taken these measures today to really protect and preserve front-line services for our riders,” Quinn said Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Nesbit