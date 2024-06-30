Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The warning covers the Okanagan, including the cities of Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna. It is also in place for the Boundary, Nicola and South Thompson areas, including Merritt and Kamloops.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” according to the federal agency.

Drivers are being reminded to brace for the potential of pooling water and flash floods and everyone is being reminded to take cover if “threatening weather approaches,” with ECCC noting that “lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

There are no campfire bans in effect and the BC Wildfire Service notes parts the province have seen a recent transition to wetter, cooler weather. However, thunderstorms do bring the possibility of lightning strikes, which can spark fires – particularly in dry conditions – and recent precipitation “will not extinguish active wildfires.”

A bulletin from the Ministry of Emergency Management, issued before the Canada Day weekend, also noted that the risk of wildfires remains and that “conditions can change quickly.” Travellers and people heading outdoors should be careful with campfires, avoiding them when it’s too windy and making sure they are fully extinguished before leaving them unattended.

In addition, the ministry asked anyone who spots a violation of an open burning prohibition, an unattended campfire or other dangerous activity to call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.