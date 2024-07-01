Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track

Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.

Several videos posted on social media show attendees throwing punches and kicks following Ross’s set at the Ignite Music Festival.

Ross was reportedly attacked during the brawl – though the incident does not appear to have soured his experience.

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote on social media Monday morning after posting a video in which he’s laughing and drinking Luc Belaire blue sparkling wine.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the organizers of the Ignite Music Festival for more information.

Commenters have speculated tensions flared because Ross exited the stage to “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, one of several diss tracks the Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. rapper released this year targeting Canadian artist Drake.

The song can be heard playing in the background in videos of Sunday’s incident.