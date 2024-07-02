More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
Six flights departing the airport were scrapped, including the 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 4:28 p.m. flights to Calgary; the 12:20 p.m. flight to Regina, the 5:15 p.m. to Edmonton and the 10:35 p.m. to Toronto.
On Sunday night, WestJet announced a tentative deal with the airline’s unionized mechanics, hours after the two parties returned to the bargaining table.
The airline is warning there will be “further disruptions” over the coming weeks as operations return to normal.
In total, 1,078 flights have been cancelled since Thursday, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. On Tuesday, 27 flights nationwide have been grounded after 292 flights were cancelled on Monday.
YVR is urging passengers to check their flights before arriving as the airline works to restore service.
