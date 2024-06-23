Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park

Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.

Local Mounties found her body around 7 a.m. on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park. At the time, police did not provide any further information.

In a brief update Sunday, the Kelowna RCMP said the deceased was 28 years old.

“No other details about her identity can be provided at this time,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand, in the release.

Police said they are still investigating how the woman died.

When asked if her death is considered suspicious, Bertrand told CTV News the cause has not been confirmed and as a result, the Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest an increased risk to public safety”, Bertrand said in the statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.