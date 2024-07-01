Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say

At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District activated its emergency operations centre Monday for residents affected by the flooding in the community of Savona, west of Kamloops.

The regional district said no injuries or damage to critical infrastructure had been reported, but officials are working with residents of at least 20 homes that were affected by floodwaters.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway through Savona in both directions Sunday night due to the flooding.

The highway reopened Monday morning, however the ministry warned drivers that speed reductions would be in place throughout the day as road crews work to mitigate damage to the highway.

Videos posted to social media showed floodwaters running downhill across the highway prior to the closure.

The ministry did not have information about its flood response immediately available Monday afternoon. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Interior region Sunday afternoon, warning the looming storm could produce large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and torrential rainfall.

The regional district urges residents in the area to subscribe to the local emergency alert notification system for the latest updates on the flooding.

https://www.tnrd.ca/services/emergency-services/emergency-preparedness/emergency-alerts/

Anyone whose property was damaged by flooding in the Thompson-Nicola region is advised to call the emergency operations centre at 250-377-7188.