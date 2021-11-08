Not seeing many poppies this year? 'No, it's not your imagination'

Vancouver -

The symbol of sacrifice Canadians have worn for decades every November appears to have been forgotten this year.

The proof isn’t hard to spot on streets all over Metro Vancouver, as far fewer people are wearing poppies.

“No, it is not your imagination,” said Brenda Knowles, poppy chair at the Whalley Legion Branch 229.

Poppy season isn’t long, it usually begins the day after Halloween and lasts until Remembrance Day. But by now, far more people usually have them pinned on their jackets.

Knowles said it became particularly apparent when she saw the crowd at Sunday’s Canucks game.

“As we were working in the office, we had the game on, but we didn’t see very many people with the poppies on. We were shocked,” she told CTV News Vancouver.

Knowles doesn’t think for a moment that Canadians don’t care, instead she believes the pandemic is taking a toll on the poppy drive, which is the most important fundraiser of the year for veterans.

COVID-19 protocols make it harder to distribute the little red flowers, which in turn makes them harder to find. In the past, the sight of a friendly volunteer outside the grocery store taking donations, often reminded people it’s time to pay tribute to our veterans.

It also doesn’t help that far fewer cadets and volunteers are able to help this year. Corporate donations are also down because many workers haven’t returned to the office.

If poppies can’t be found in stores, there are likely plenty at local legions. Seeing people wear them has a tremendous impact on veterans.

“Well my heart goes out,” said veteran Tony Moore. “I believe that these people really care about the lives that have been given, so that we can have the country that we have today.“