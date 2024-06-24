Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP were called to Springfield Road near the Orchard Park Shopping Centre around 3:15 p.m., where a victim sustained “several” stab wounds.

The man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, however police say the assault is considered an “isolated incident.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video of the area, including from Vasile and Agassiz roads, to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300.