VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP

    Police are pictured at the scene of a stabbing in Kelowna on Sunday, June 23. (Courtesy: Contributed/Castanet) Police are pictured at the scene of a stabbing in Kelowna on Sunday, June 23. (Courtesy: Contributed/Castanet)
    Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.

    The RCMP were called to Springfield Road near the Orchard Park Shopping Centre around 3:15 p.m., where a victim sustained “several” stab wounds.

    The man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

    No arrests have been made, however police say the assault is considered an “isolated incident.”

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video of the area, including from Vasile and Agassiz roads, to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300.

    • Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured

      A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    • RIDE program leads to drug charges for 60-year-old driver

      A RIDE program in the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Wellington Road on Sunday evening lead to a long list of charges for a 60-year-old driver. At 2:30 a.m., a routine traffic stop yielded turned sour after officers searched the vehicle and located controlled substances – at which time two individuals were placed under arrest.

