Police watchdog investigating after man dies in Metro Vancouver jail cell

B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a man arrested for alleged impaired driving died in a Metro Vancouver jail cell.

Mounties say they received a report of a man driving erratically near Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police reportedly arrested the man without incident and took him to the cell block at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

“Shortly before midnight, during a routine cell check the man was not responsive and emergency services were called,” police wrote in a news release Monday.

Despite efforts from first responders the man was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., tasked with looking into all police-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is allegation of wrongdoing, says it was notified of the death shortly after it occurred.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the arrest, medical event, and death to determine if there are reasonable grounds to believe that any officer may have committed an offence,” the IIO wrote in its own release Monday.

Anyone with video or information related to the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or leave a message using the contact form on its website.