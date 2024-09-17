Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home

Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.

The BC SPCA says conditions inside the home were "horrible" for both the people and the pets inside.

"Large rats were seen jumping in and out of the windows and running throughout the home," Amrika Tikasingh, manager of the BC SPCA’s South Okanagan-Similkameen animal centre, said in a news release Tuesday.

"The animal protection officers reported that the smell was overwhelming" as the home's floors were covered in dog urine and feces.

The rat infestation began with a "misguided attempt to care for some baby rats," the animal care agency said. "The residents put dog food out for them, which made the problem that much worse."

The three dogs – two adult female pit bull mixes and one adult male – were brought to the BC SPCA’s veterinary hospital in Penticton.

An examination revealed that one of the females, named Ellie, was in the late stages of pregnancy with a litter of 10 puppies.

One puppy lost

"Ellie was due to give birth quickly, so there wasn't enough time to find a foster who could accommodate a pregnant mom and 10 puppies," Tikasingh said. "She gave birth in the animal centre."

Sadly, one of the puppies did not survive, though the other nine appear healthy, the BC SPCA said.

"Ellie found comfort in a soft squeeze toy that she must have with her at all times," said Tikasingh. "She was clearly grieving the loss of her puppy."

Veterinary staff are working to stabilize Ellie's weight as she is underweight but expected to make a full recovery, the BC SPCA said. Once she is healthy again, she will be scheduled for spay surgery as the medical team believe she has had "far too many litters for a dog of her age," Tikasingh said.

"This sweet girl, with so much love to give, needs a break from being pregnant," she added.

The animal protection agency says the nine remaining puppies will be available for adoption when they are eight weeks old and their mother will be available once she has recovered from spay surgery.

Henry, the male pit bull that was rescued, has already been adopted, while Sugar, the remaining female, is now available for adoption, the BC SPCA said.