Man sentenced after break-ins at 'high-end' homes under construction in Metro Vancouver

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple break-ins at homes under construction across Metro Vancouver.

Mounties say the thefts targeted "high-end" homes in Burnaby, Coquitlam and West Vancouver between September 2022 and February 2023, prompting investigators to obtain search warrants for two properties in Metro Vancouver and one in Creston early last year.

"The stolen property included everything from stoves, fridges, toilets and plumbing fixtures, to flooring and lighting, with many items still in their original packaging," the Burnaby RCMP said in a 2023 statement.

"The value of seized goods is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some individual items are estimated to be worth as much as $25,000."

While executing the search warrants, police discovered two shipping containers they say were "packed from floor to ceiling with stolen goods."

Chad Russell Hubick was arrested and charged with 27 crimes, including seven counts of breaking and entering, 19 counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In July, he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaking and entering and four counts of possession of stolen property. The other charges against him were stayed.

Hubick was sentenced last month to two years for the breaking and entering convictions and six months for the charges of possession of stolen property.

At the time of sentencing, Hubick was already incarcerated for an unrelated matter, according to court records.

"This was a complex investigation, with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods recovered," Burnaby RCMP Sgt. Aly Mohan said in a statement Monday.