Man who struck participants at B.C. residential school march guilty of dangerous driving

A man accused of driving his truck into a march for B.C. residential school survivors two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving.

The incident happened on the Lougheed Highway through Mission on June 4, 2022, as a group of people were marching to the site of St. Mary's Residential School.

Richard Manuel, who was 77 at the time of the incident, stood accused of hitting several of the pedestrians with his truck and leaving the scene without stopping.

One count of dangerous driving was the only charge brought forward by the Crown.

During the trial, several witnesses testified they saw Manuel driving his truck on the shoulder in order to get past a line of cars backed up behind the slow-moving march.

The court heard the first victim was a qualified flagger who had been directing traffic – while wearing high-visibility clothing and carrying a handheld sign with "STOP" written on one side and "SLOW" on the other.

Other witnesses said they then saw Manuel continue driving in a dangerous manner before striking at least two other people while yelling derogatory comments out the window.

Testifying in his own defence, Manuel denied hitting anybody and said the flagger was not wearing high-visibility clothing.

Photographic and video evidence contradicted his testimony.

“I do not believe critical aspects of Mr. Manuel’s evidence," judge Edna Ritchie said as she handed down her guilty verdict.

Manuel appeared by video from Nova Scotia, where he now lives.

No date was immediately set for a sentencing hearing.

The maximum penalty Manuel could face is two years less one day in jail.