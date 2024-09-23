VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victim of B.C. shooting ID'd as Alta. man who was known to police

    The man gunned down in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend has been identified as an Alberta resident who was known to police.

    Jonathan Hebrada-Walters, of Edmonton, was one of two men found wounded after a suspected gang shooting in Langley Township on Saturday evening, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

    Hebrada-Walters, who was 38, died at the scene. The second victim, who was located approximately four kilometres away, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

    In a news release, Staff Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said investigators are working with the B.C. RCMP's anti-gang unit and Alberta police "to determine how these victims are linked to one another."

    Officers found Hebrada-Walters near 196 Street and 84 Avenue, while the other victim – who is also known to police – was located near 208 Street and 78 Avenue.

    A map provided by IHIT shows the two areas of Langley being canvassed by officers following a deadly shooting on Sept. 21, 2024.

    Authorities have completed forensic examinations at both locations and are continuing to canvass for witnesses and surveillance video, IHIT said Monday.

    Homicide investigators asked anyone with CCTV video or dash-cam video captured at either location between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday to contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT.

