    • Mounties investigating after woman struck, seriously injured in Nanaimo, B.C.

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a crosswalk in Nanaimo, B.C.

    Police say the collision happened in a marked crosswalk on Hammond Bay Road near Morningstar Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

    The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene and then transported to hospital for further treatment, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release.

    Investigators say the woman who was driving the vehicle – a grey Honda Pilot – remained at the scene of the crash and is co-operating with the investigation.

    "Based on witness evidence, the victim was walking through the crosswalk when, for unknown reasons, the approaching vehicle did not stop and struck her," the RCMP release said. "Several people came to the assistance of the victim including an off-duty physician."

    Police say the investigation is ongoing, but speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered contributing factors in the collision.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video from the scene is asked to contact the Nanaimo RMCP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

