Suspect arrested after alleged assault on B.C. pickleball court

Authorities are investigating a report that violence erupted on a pickleball court in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.

The RCMP said officers were called to Burnaby's Confederation Park shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday and took one man into custody.

"The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, including with a glass bottle and other objects that were in the area," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News in an email.

The victim suffered only minor injuries, Kalanj said.

Video submitted to CTV News shows part of the altercation, with one man moving a pickleball net out of his way and pursuing another man around the court.

The victim is eventually struck several times before falling to the ground.

At one point, the video shows a bystander holding a cellphone urging the pursuer to "Chill, chill, chill, chill, chill."

A self-identified witness who posted about the incident on social media Saturday said the suspect had been playing music beside the court prior to the altercation.

The poster wrote that it was unclear whether the suspect was associated with the group playing pickleball.

Burnaby RCMP are expecting to recommend a charge of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident, Kalanj said.