'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.

A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.

The animals were first spotted Tuesday afternoon and spent the night on the loose, roaming through neighbourhoods and parks in West Kelowna.

On Wednesday, the hefty but shifty duo was spotted near an elementary school.

Video shared by Castanet News shows officers and workers from local animal shelters chasing the animals around a sports field. Eventually, they used a soccer net and a fence to corral the pigs.

"We don't know where the animals came from," said Romany Runnalls, president of the Okanagan Humane Society, in an interview with CTV News via Zoom.

"We will hold them until we hopefully have an owner come forward. We encourage someone to reach out to Okanagan Humane Society if they have any information or are missing their pigs."

Runnalls said the pigs are doing well and are being held at Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary in Summerland until an owner comes forward.