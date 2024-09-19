Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire

The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by a fire police are treating as suspicious early Thursday morning.

Video and photos posted to social media show the bridge engulfed in flames before it collapsed into the river underneath around 3:30 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP noted, in a news release, that the fire is the second one on the bridge in as many days and that investigators are treating it as suspicious.

"We are and will continue to work closely with our fire investigators and partners to establish how the fire began and if criminality was involved," Supt. James Pelley, the officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.

"We’re asking residents who may have been in the area at the time to please reach out to police if they saw anything suspicious, and to please check their security and dash camera footage to see if anything was captured that could be related to this incident.”

Photo submitted by Jenette Ziegler.

Katie Neustaeter, a city councillor, described the loss of the bridge as "shocking and devastating" while thanking firefighters for their work trying to mitigate the impacts of the blaze.

"This iconic and beloved landmark was also a vital piece of provincial infrastructure for our city," she said in a Facebook post.

"Council and city staff will share more information when it is available."

Photo submitted by Jenette Ziegler.

In a statement on behalf of council issued later Thursday morning, Stephen Karpuk, deputy mayor, said the loss of the bridge is being deeply felt by the City of Kamloops and the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation – which was connected to the city by the bridge.

" We are committed to working with our neighbours to determine the best path forward for our mutual benefit," the statement said.

"This is a tremendously sad day for Kamloops and those who loved the Red Bridge. We ask for patience and calm as we process the events and determine the path forward."

Photo submitted by Jenette Ziegler.

Karpuk also noted that Kamloops councillors, like many municipal politicians in B.C., are attending the annual convention of the Union of BC Municipalities. He said they will be requesting an emergency meeting with Transportation Minister Rob Fleming Thursday.

The 1,200-foot wooden truss bridge was built in 1936.

This photo shows the Red Bridge in Kamloops, B.C., before it was destroyed by fire. (Credit: kamloops.ca)