Woman chases down man who allegedly groped her, bystanders catch him: VPD

A woman chased her alleged attacker down a South Vancouver street Sunday night, leading to him being arrested with the help of two bystanders, police say.

The 32-year-old was walking alone near Main Street and East 62 Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when a man approached from behind and groped her, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say the suspect tried to flee, but the woman chased him down while yelling for help.

“Her screams caught the attention of two men in a nearby house, who came outside just as the suspect was fleeing into a yard,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release Monday. “The Good Samaritans took custody of the suspect while the woman called 911, and our officers arrived moments later to take custody of the man.”

Police say they seized the man’s clothing and a vehicle parked near the scene, and are now looking for witnesses and security video.

The suspect, who police say is 34 years old and lives in the neighbourhood, has not yet been charged. The VPD says he has a court date scheduled for Jan. 25, 2025.

“This woman showed courage, poise, and presence of mind after being attacked by a complete stranger,” Addison said. “We commend her, and the people who assisted her, for tracking down the suspect and helping our officers make this quick arrest.”