Organizers prepare for big crowds and high temperatures at Vancouver Pride Parade

A large rainbow flag is carried by people marching in the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A large rainbow flag is carried by people marching in the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener