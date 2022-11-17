'Nothing was more unlikely than me becoming premier': Horgan's last day in office

In the wild west that is B.C. politics — premiers may get a warm welcome but only rarely a graceful exit, a trend that John Horgan is bucking.

His predecessor Christy Clark, lost the confidence of the house, Gordon Campbell was ousted after trying to bring in a harmonized sales tax, and Glen Clark resigned in scandal.

At his last public event as premier, Horgan told a B.C. Chamber of Commerce crowd he was thankful for the opportunity, and as recently as this month, was wondering if he'd wake up to find it was all a dream.

"Nothing was more unlikely than me becoming premier and there's no shortage of people from my youth that can attest to that statement," Horgan said, alluding to a youth he's called "troubled."

First elected in 2005, Horgan became NDP leader in 2014, and in 2017, after Clark failed to security a majority government, teamed up with the Greens to take power. He said his proudest moment, was passing a law to recognize the rights of Indigenous people.

"I got two degrees in history and I still didn't know what a residential school was until I was in a gymnasium with survivors during the truth and reconciliation commission," Horgan added.

Some policies he admitted he got wrong. The plan to revamp the Royal B.C. Museum for a billion bucks, topping that list.

Horgan speaks his mind and at times put his foot in his mouth. During heated political times — he remains popular with the public.

Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, said, while the policies enacted under Horgan's government can be debated for effectiveness, one thing the premier was excellent at, is politics.

"If he was in good health he could continue on to lead the party and perhaps win the next election," explained Telford.

After years in opposition, Horgan came to power, eliminating bridge tolls, increasing social assistance rates, and keeping B.C.'s economy moving.

He led the province through the pandemic, and several disastrous wildfire seasons, as well as unprecedented flooding.

During his appearance, Horgan acknowledged that many people thought a change in government would bring drastic change.

Telford describes Horgan's style as pragmatic.

"There was a fear factor associated with the NDP, it was seen as scary and it no longer is, and I think that's a credit to John Horgan's leadership," Telford added.

David Eby will be sworn in as premier Friday morning. He's facing immense pressure to act — on crime, health-care, and housing.

A coalition of housing advocated applauded Eby's bold housing plan. It includes a flipping tax, making secondary suites legal across B.C. and allowing one single family home to be replaced with up to three units.

The group says more changes are needed and urged that six-plexes be allowed province-wide.

Philip MacKellar is a volunteer with Homes for Living.

"Tri-plexes are great for the province generally but in our big cities something a bit bigger and a bit more potent is needed," explained MacKellar.

Eby is also facing pressure from within the party, as some members criticized Horgan's actions on old growth, housing, and climate change.

"There's a great deal of respect for John Horgan amongst new democrats, I think many new democrats would like David Eby to step up the pace a bit," added Telford.

As Eby steps into the new role, Horgan said he gave the incoming premier the same advice he got from former premier Dave Barrett’s wife.

"Keep smiling at the bastards, Horgan, cause it'll drive them crazy."