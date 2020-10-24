VANCOUVER -- As election results roll in, the BC NDP is slowly gaining some seats previously held by the BC Liberals.

Long-serving Liberal incumbent Mary Polak has lost her seat in Langley.

According to the CTV News results team, Polak was defeated by NDP candidate Andrew Mercier, a local lawyer.

Polak was first elected in 2005, then re-elected in 2009, 2013 and 2017. She served as the official opposition house leader and sat on multiple special committees.

Mercier sits on the University of the Fraser Valley’s board of governors and is a member of the City of Langley’s Crime Prevention Task Group. He ran for city council in 2018 and for MLA of the Langley riding in 2013.

In the last election, Polak beat the NDP’s candidate by nearly 2,500 votes.

“As affordability issues become more prevalent with families, they’re moving out into the Fraser Valley,” Dianne Watts, former Surrey mayor and MP and member of CTV News’s election panel said Saturday night.

“And so the demographic is changing.”

Liberals lose seat in Richmond-Queensborough

The prominent Liberal incumbent candidate for Richmond-Queensborough has lost his seat to NDP candidate Aman Singh, according to the CTV News results team.

Johal was first elected in 2017, when he beat Singh by just 134 votes. Johal served as the critic for economic development, competitiveness, trade and technology.

Singh, a well-known human and civil rights lawyer in the riding, has lived in B.C. since 1988.

CTV News has projected a majority government win for the NDP and, as of 10:15 p.m., CTV News has also declared NDP winners in the following previously Liberal seats:

Richmond-Steveston: Kelly Greene, a city councillor, defeated the Liberals’ Matt Pittcairn, who ran after incumbent John Yap announced he was retiring for the 2020 vote.

Surrey-Cloverdale: Mike Starchuk beat Liberal incumbent Marvin Hunt.

Boundary-Similkameen: Roly Russell claimed a seat from Liberal incumbent Petra Veintimilla.

North Vancouver-Seymour: Susie Chant beat Liberal incumbent Jane Thornthwaite.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head: Murray Rankin took the previously Green seat.

In the 2017 election, the Liberals won 41 seats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.